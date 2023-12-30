Will Brock Bowers play today? Georgia football news updates ahead of the Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Georgia football closes its 2023 season in the Orange Bowl Saturday against Florida State with some key players’ status worth watching in an age of opt out for non-playoff games.

The Bulldogs have injury concerns with those players.

First and foremost is All-American tight end Brock Bowers who didn’t accompany the team on the trip, but joined it later and was at its walk-throughs late Friday afternoon.

He was not on the field less than 80 minutes before kickoff while the other tight ends were on the field.

More: After playoff miss and roster churn, UGA football and Florida State clash in Orange Bowl

More: Carson Beck on why he decided to return to Georgia football, how NIL factored in and 2024

Bowers had surgery for a high ankle sprain and returned after missing two games, but was hampered some by playing through the injury and missed the regular season finale.

“He’s just focused on getting that ankle 100 percent,” tight ends coach Todd Hartley said on Wednesday. “If he gets it 100 percent, I think he’s going to try do everything he can to help us and if he doesn’t then he’ll be there to support his teammates.”

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey, as expected, is warming up and is expected to play. He's battled back and ankle injuries this season.

Offensive tackle Amarius Mims also was a late arrival this week. He also underwent surgery for a high ankle sprain and missed much of the season before returning. He left the SEC championship game loss to Alabama early again injured.

The offensive linemen have yet to take the field for warmups, but Mims isn't expected to play.

Starting inside linebacker Smael Mondon was not spotted with the others at the position warming up. He could be held out due to nagging injuries.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Will Brock Bowers play in the Orange Bowl? UGA football status updates