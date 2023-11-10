Will Brock Bowers play against Ole Miss? Georgia football TE's dad updates injury status

Georgia football star tight end Brock Bowers could be ready to return to the field Saturday night against Ole Miss.

The junior All-American from Napa, Calif. has missed two games after TightRope surgery for a high ankle sprain, but he has practiced this week ahead of the No. 2 Bulldogs game against the No. 9 Rebels.

Whether Bowers will play Saturday will be a game-time decision, “depending upon ankle performance,” his father told the Athens Banner-Herald Friday via text message.

“There is no timeline for return to play,” Warren Bowers said. “It all depends on how the ankle is responding. It could be this week. It could be next week. It could be the following week. Or not at all. It all depends.”

More: Georgia football vs. Ole Miss: Scouting report, prediction

More: Georgia football leader made 'one of biggest decisions of my life' while mourning teammate

Bowers underwent surgery on Oct. 16, two days after sustaining the injury against Vanderbilt.

Coach Kirby Smart, speaking on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN in Athens Friday afternoon, was asked if Bowers is ahead of schedule.

"Maybe," Smart said. "It will be really interesting."

Smart said "I still don't know that Brock's completely healthy. Brock's in a much better place to be able to go out and compete and be closer to going. We'll find out game time."

Bowers has led Georgia in receiving in all three of his Bulldog seasons. He had 20 touchdown catches in his first two seasons and still leads Georgia with 41 catches for 567 yards and 4 touchdowns this year with one rushing touchdown.

Bowers caught three touchdowns in 11-on-11 in practice Tuesday and Wednesday, according to DawgsHQ.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart on Brock Bowers injury status

Smart said Wednesday whether Bowers play, “boils down to is can he help us win and is he comfortable with that and do we think he can do the things he has to do to be able to help us do it?"

Bowers is viewed as a likely top 10 NFL draft pick. Smart was asked how he balances that pro future with his return to the field.

“I don’t think we put the future at stake at risk at all,” Smart said. “That’s a medical decision. We’ve got a great staff here. We’ve got unbelievable doctors, the surgeon who did the surgery. All those things are taken into account in terms of that. They have boxes you check and when you check the boxes, it turns back to the player and what their comfort level is and then it turns to the coaches to how effective they can be. Those things have to all be checked off before you can even go there.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Is Brock Bowers playing vs. Ole Miss? Dad updates UGA TE's status