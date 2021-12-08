Brock Bowers named Associated Press SEC Newcomer of the Year

Georgia Bulldogs freshman tight end Brock Bowers was named the Associated Press SEC Newcomer of the Year on Wednesday.

Bowers has recorded 47 receptions for 791 yards and 11 touchdowns so far this season.

A former five-star recruit out of Napa, California, Bowers has been the favorite target of quarterback Stetson Bennett all season and had one of his best performances of the year in the loss to Alabama on Saturday.

SEC Coach of the Year — Kirby Smart SEC Newcomer of the Year — Brock Bowers AP ALL-SEC First Team:

Brock Bowers

Jordan Davis

Nakobe Dean

Lewis Cine AP ALL SEC Second Team: Jamarre Salyer

Justin Shaffer

Devonte Wyatt

Channing Tindall

Derion Kendrick

Jake Camarda pic.twitter.com/BrrWVBAEKe — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) December 8, 2021

In the SEC Championship Game, Bowers recorded 10 receptions for 139 yards and one touchdown.

His 11 touchdowns this year ties Terrence Edwards (2002) for the most receiving touchdowns in a single season by any Georgia Bulldog.

Brock Bowers just went bulldozer mode for a TD pic.twitter.com/Fn95IhtzIq — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 5, 2021

Brock Bowers is a playmaker pic.twitter.com/Z7MyJmHJ3K — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) December 5, 2021

Brock Bowers 77-yard TD pic.twitter.com/4r3dG4SR56 — CFB over all (@PickettsPool) November 27, 2021

Head coach Kirby Smart also won an award of his own. Smart was named the Associated Press SEC Coach of the Year on Wednesday.

Story continues

Smart guided the Bulldogs to a perfect 12-0 regular season before dropping the SEC Championship Game to Alabama on Saturday.

Smart and his Georgia team made history in the regular season, boasting a defense that allowed only 6.9 points per game through 12 contests.

Now, the Bulldogs will have a chance to compete for a national title for the first time since the 2017 season. Georgia will play Michigan in the Orange Bowl on December 31 for a spot in the national championship on January 10 in Indianapolis.