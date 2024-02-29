Brock Bowers met with Titans, many others in Indy

When tight end Brock Bowers visited the PFT Live set in Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl, he was asked whether there was a team he'd like to land with to start his NFL career.

Bowers told us that he would be happy to wind up with the Titans because Nashville "would be a cool spot to be" after playing his college football at Georgia. That answer came up when Bowers spoke to reporters at the Scouting Combine on Thursday and Bowers said that he has met with the team during his time in Indianapolis.

"I met with the Titans, and it went good, I thought," Bowers said, via the Titans website. "It's a lot of moving around, and answering those core questions and watching film, and kind of just letting them know about my football knowledge."

The Titans have the seventh overall pick and Bowers is seen as one of the top overall prospects in this year's class, so that could prove to be a fit. There's plenty of other interest in Bowers, however, and he said he's met with "about 15 teams" in recent days.