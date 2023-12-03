Have Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey played their last game in a Georgia football uniform?

ATLANTA—Georgia football coach Kirby Smart lobbied for the Bulldogs to make the College Football Playoff Saturday night, but third-year starter Sedrick Van Pran-Granger essentially said it’s out of the Bulldogs’ hands now.

“I believe we’re a great team,” the center said. “Ultimately, that’s not up for us to decide. The committee has a tough job to do. You gotta let them do it.”

Top-ranked Georgia losing 27-24 to No. 8 Alabama in the SEC championship game certainly made the committee’s job tougher.

It was the only higher-ranked team to lose among playoff contenders this weekend.

“We had our opportunity to make our case on the field,” Van Pran-Granger said. “We didn’t do enough.”

There were projections galore late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Fox Sports had 12-1 Georgia and 13-0 ACC champion Florida State missing the playoff with Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama the top four teams.

ESPN's Heather Dinich said she thinks Georgia could be out of the playoff because it's not a conference champion and it lost head-to-head to Alabama. She also had Florida State out and Texas and Alabama in.

Here are three questions about the now 12-1 Bulldogs after its first loss in two years:

Have Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey played their last game in a Georgia uniform?

Neither player was made available for interviews after the game, but since both are likely to enter the NFL draft, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they opted out for a non-playoff bowl if Georgia isn’t in it which is a trend in recent years.

Plus, they have been trying to play through injuries.

“They were out there limping around, not 100%,” Smart said. “But the game matters to them. The team matters to them. Brock Bowers of all people, this guy is going to be a first round pick, and he's just out there battling his tail off."

If this was it for Bowers and McConkey, they went out gutting through ankle injuries that Smart said made it difficult for them to look like themselves,

“Look, it's tough, guys,” Smart said. “When Brock Bowers doesn't practice for 15 days, and Ladd doesn't practice for 15 days, they go out in the game, timing and rhythm is critical.”

Bowers had 5 catches for 53 yards Saturday. McConkey had 3 catches for 38 yards.

“Give Alabama some credit,” Smart said. “They played good defense, did a good job. I thought we ran the ball well and did some good things.”

Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards combined to rush for 85 yards on 23 carries with 2 touchdowns.

Bowers had a 23-yard catch on his first target, but Malachi Moore brought him down for a 3-yard loss and he gained just 4 yards on his next reception. Three of his first six targets were incompletions and he finished the game with 9 and 20 yard receptions.

“After the first drive, we played almost all split safeties,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “The one McConkey caught to the one-yard line, we were in the middle-of-the-field coverage. Middle-of-the-field coverage didn't do us much good today. That's where we played in that first drive, so we played split safeties the whole time. When you do that, you get more guys, somebody under him, somebody over him, somebody banging on them, and you're not covering them one on one. But to do that, you got to be able to stop the run. Our guys did a really good job with all that split safety stuff of stopping the run today so we could play it.”

How did some Georgia fans feel about Broyles Award finalist Mike Bobo after this one?

Not great. Bobo is going to Arkansas this week as a Broyles finalist for nation’s top assistant, but more than an hour after the SEC championship loss, the offensive coordinator’s name was trending on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The complaints included about three straight running plays, that he was too conservative and questioned his third down calls (the Bulldogs were 4 of 12).

Georgia’s 321 total yards of offense and 5.4 yards per play were both the lowest since 256 yards and 5.4 in a 10-3 win against Clemson to open the 2021 season.

“A field goal that hits the dang upright after an off-sides,” Smart said. “We spotted them 10 just off of a turnover, a touchdown on a busted coverage by a freshman. When you give good teams those things, they're going to be hard to beat.”

It certainly didn’t help that starting right tackle Amarius Mims went out of the game early.

“Mims bumped it against -- I don't know exactly what happened, somebody fell on or he stepped on Tate (Ratledge), something happened,” Smart said. “He just felt like it was weak and he couldn't go. It threw us back to (Xavier) Truss having to go back out. Truss had moved in for Tate, trying to play for him some. It threw Truss back out there. He played a little bit at tackle. Just part of what we had to do. We had to move those guys around.”

Van Pran-Granger didn’t want to use Mims’ absence as a crutch. for a team banged up this year.

“It’s definitely not a good excuse to start using that this time," he said.

Will the Georgia Bulldogs gather to watch the noon Sunday Selection Show?

Nah. They haven’t made a habit of that.

“We'll have a team meeting tomorrow afternoon sometime to go over the plans for the future,” Smart said. “These guys need some time. They'll get some time off, but we'll have a team meeting tomorrow to go through what our plans are based on what we find out.”

Van Pran-Granger said he wasn’t planning to watch the show win or lose Saturday.

The coaches, believe it or not, are coming in to grade film, Smart said.

“Well, we play Alabama next year I think early in the season (reportedly Sept. 28), so we're coming in to grade the film, evaluate, see what we can do better and different,” Smart said. “The coaches will have to get on the road and go recruiting.”

