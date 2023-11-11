Brock Bowers injury updates from Sanford Stadium ahead of Georgia football vs. Ole Miss

Brock Bowers went through Dawg Walk before a Georgia football game for the second straight week.

Now the waiting game before Saturday night’s game against Ole Miss begins to see if the All-American tight end returns after missing just two games following surgery for a high ankle sprain.

Bowers showed no apparent discomfort during about 14 minutes warming up with the tight ends, emerging from the locker room about an hour and a half before the game began.

Bowers was the first tight end in line, ahead of Oscar Delp. He came out late dressed in uniform and remained the first tight end to go with position coach Todd Hartley.

Bowers caught a pass and afterwards, coach Kirby Smart spoke to him on the field for about 10 seconds or so.

Bowers was announced as a starter on the pregame video board to roaring applause.

“I don’t know if he’ll be 100 percent, but he’s done a good job during the week of working, towards the benchmarks he’s got to do,” Smart said Saturday morning on ESPN’s College GameDay. “We’ll see how he is,” calling it a “game-time decision.”

In early warm-ups, Bowers made a one-handed catch, two over the shoulder grabs and ran routes and cut to make a catch.

He didn't seem to open it up and run at full speed.

He put on AirPods and stretched in the end zone after the position work and did some high kicks with his legs.

Bowers walked with a backback on and carried a bag. He slapped hands with fans with field access behind a rope.

Is Brock Bowers playing today?

Last year’s Mackey Award winner for nation’s top tight end sustained the injury Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt and had the procedure two days later.

In what seems all but certain to be Bowers last home game—he’s considered a top 10 NFL draft pick—this game week has been dominated about will he or won’t he return this week chatter.

His father, Warren, told the Athens Banner-Herald Friday that the game-time decision would be based on “ankle performance.” He said “It all depends on how the ankle is responding. It could be this week. It could be next week. It could be the following week. Or not at all. It all depends.”

If Bowers looks close to his previous form, he gives Georgia one of college football’s most dangerous weapons.

He’s second in program history in touchdown catches with 24, fifth in receiving yards with 2,391 and sixth in receptions with 160.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Is Brock Bowers playing today? Updates from UGA-Ole Miss