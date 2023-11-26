Brock Bowers injury update: Here's the UGA football star's status against Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — Georgia football tight end Brock Bowers dressed out and took part in pregame warmups Saturday at Georgia Tech but wasn’t among the starters with the offense before the Bulldogs headed to the locker room.

ABC said before kickoff he's out for the game.

Georgia already is without top wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Rara Thomas and it looks like starting offensive guard Tate Ratledge won’t start.

“We’ve got some guys injured tonight that aren’t going to be available,” coach Kirby Smart said as the team left the field before kickoff. “We’ve got to have other guys step up.”

Georgia plays Alabama next week at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next Saturday for the SEC championhip.

Bowers missed two games and was out 26 days after undergoing TightRope surgery for a high ankle sprain after being injured at Vanderbilt.

He returned against Ole Miss two weeks ago and played against Tennessee, but received attention from the training staff on the sideline during the game.

Bowers leads Georgia with 51 catches for 661 yards and six touchdowns.

Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie would be the top tight ends if Bowers doesn’t play.

“Brock is OK,” Smart said Monday. “He's a little sore. What's happening is he's on his ankle more during the game and getting live tackled, and the catches he got, there's more soreness after the game than there is during the week. So, the recovery takes a little longer with that process. We go lighter on him early in the week because, if you don't, he'll overwork himself. That's been the plan each week.”

