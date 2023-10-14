Brock Bowers injury update: Georgia tight end heads to locker room vs. Vanderbilt

Georgia football tight end Brock Bowers headed under the stands at FirstBank Stadium in the second quarter Saturday with a trainer. He was limping after leaving the injury tent.

Bowers’s lower left leg was examined by head trainer Ron Courson on the field after Bowers was stopped on a run after taking a pitch off a handoff.

"He was in good spirits," coach Kirby Smart said CBS as he left the field at halftime with Georgia leading 24-7. "He's got a little bit of an ankle sprain on the bottom part of his foot, but he thinks he'll be fine. They're going to go X-ray it and check it out."

The Heisman Trophy candidate had 4 catches for 22 yards and 2 runs for 11 when he was injured.

Top-ranked Georgia led 14-7 in the second quarter when Bowers was injured.

The All-American and Mackey Award winner for the nation’s top end last season entered the day with 37 catches for 545 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart came on the field to check on Bowers when the training staff attended to the junior from Napa, Calif.

Georgia also lost right tackle Xavier Truss with a right leg injury in the second quarter. Truss also headed to the locker room.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Brock Bowers injury update: Georgia tight end leaves game vs Vanderbilt