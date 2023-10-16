Brock Bowers injury: Georgia football star to have surgery for high ankle sprain

Georgia football will be without star tight end Brock Bowers for key games ahead as the top-ranked Bulldogs make their playoff push.

Bowers sustained a high ankle sprain Saturday at Vanderbilt that is expected to sideline him for several games starting with Georgia’s Oct. 28 rivalry matchup with Florida in Jacksonville.

The school announced late Monday morning that Bowers will have surgery Monday "to stabilize the ankle and a full recovery is anticipated."

Georgia didn't specify but it's likely TightRope surgery, which means likely a minimum of four weeks of recovery time.

It’s a major blow for the Bulldogs.

The Mackey Award winner last year for the nation’s top tight end is second on the program’s career touchdown catches list with 24 and was on track for leading the team in receptions for a third straight year.

Bowers, a junior from Napa, Calif., entered Saturday fourth in the SEC in catches per game (6.2), fifth in receiving yards per game (90.8), sixth in total receiving yards (545) and ninth in total touchdowns (5).

He leads Georgia with 41 catches for 567 yards and 4 touchdowns and has rushed for 28 yards on six carries with a touchdown.

“He’s a strong, physical player who can run and is tough in space,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said last week. “To me that position, when you have a guy like that, is such a challenge to defend. The matchup requires size, requires a physical element but there’s also got to be athleticism and skill, too. There’s a reason he’s considered one of the best players in college football. …He’s a special talent and has been doing it for a number of years now.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Update on Brock Bowers injury: Georgia football releases more details