Brock Bowers goes in second half of first round in 2024 NFL mock draft

Georgia Bulldogs star tight end Brock Bowers is projected to fall out of the top-15 picks in the 2024 NFL draft according to Daniel Jeremiah’s latest mock draft. Jeremiah has a pair of Georgia players going in the first-round of his mock draft, but he has both Dawgs going later than what most are projecting.

Jeremiah predicts that Brock Bowers will end up being selected No. 18. Bowers would have an awesome landing spot with the Cincinnati Bengals if things go according to Jeremiah’s mock draft.

File this under fits that I selfishly want to see happen. It’s highly unlikely Bowers falls this far in Round 1, but let’s just pause and dream for a moment about seeing him joining forces with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

It would be surprising to see the greatest college tight end of all-time not be selected in the first half of the first-round. However, the Bengals do have the fifth-best (tied) odds to draft Brock Bowers.

Jeremiah also projects Georgia right tackle Amarius Mims will go 30th to the Baltimore Ravens, where he would join a stacked roster. Baltimore finished the regular season with the best record in the NFL in 2023.

The Ravens have grown accustomed to seeing really talented players fall into their lap. Snagging Mims at No. 30 would qualify as another example of this.

Amarius Mims’ top flaw is his lack of experience at the college level. Mims has an elite level of physical talent that will be on display at the NFL combine.

Mims and 10 other Georgia Bulldogs received invitations to the NFL combine.

Offensive tackle Amarius Mims

Mims is a projected first round pick in the draft.

© (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Tight end Brock Bowers

Bowers is a projected first round pick in the draft and is feeling healthier after suffering…

Bowers is a projected first round pick in the draft and is feeling healthier after suffering an ankle injury late in the season.

© Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Tykee Smith

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Tykee Smith (23) tackles South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver O'Mega Blake (89)…

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Tykee Smith (23) tackles South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver O'Mega Blake (89) during the second half at Sanford Stadium.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive tackle Zion Logue

Sep 16, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Zion Logue (96) reacts after Georgia…

Sep 16, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Zion Logue (96) reacts after Georgia intercepted a pass against South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Sanford Stadium.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter

Sep 23, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kamari Lassiter (3) against the UAB…

Sep 23, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kamari Lassiter (3) against the UAB Blazers in the second half at Sanford Stadium.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Kendall Milton

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) reacts after…

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) reacts after the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.

© Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Jan 31, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; American wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint of Georgia (1) runs the…

Jan 31, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; American wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint of Georgia (1) runs the ball after a catch during practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

© Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Daijun Edwards

Nov 11, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Daijun Edwards (30) runs with the…

Nov 11, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Daijun Edwards (30) runs with the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Sanford Stadium.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey

Nov 5, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) catches a touchdown…

Nov 5, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) catches a touchdown pass against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive back Javon Bullard

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: Squirrel White #10 of the Tennessee Volunteers runs the ball against…

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: Squirrel White #10 of the Tennessee Volunteers runs the ball against Javon Bullard #22 of the Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter at Neyland Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

© (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 11: Sedrick Van Pran #63 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a…

ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 11: Sedrick Van Pran #63 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a touchdown is scored during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Sanford Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Athens, Georgia.

© (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

UGA transfer wide receiver Jermaine Burton (Alabama)

Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) makes a…

Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) makes a catch against Michigan Wolverines defensive back Josh Wallace (12) in overtime in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl.

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

UGA transfer wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (Texas)

© Austin American-Statesman

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire