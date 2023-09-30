Brock Bowers, Georgia football stave off Auburn upset bid to stay unbeaten

AUBURN, Ala. — Georgia football’s trips to the Plains produced one of the biggest gut punches imaginable 10 years ago with the “Prayer at Jordan-Hare” tipped ball touchdown and another gut check in 2017 when Auburn drilled the Bulldogs.

Georgia has changed the complexion of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry since then, but this one was nearly too close for comfort.

Brock Bowers made sure the Bulldogs avoided the upset Saturday.

His 40-yard touchdown catch with 2:52 to go gave the Bulldogs a 27-20 win.

Georgia won its 22nd straight game and seventh in a row in the series.

Here are three things we learned:

Put Brock Bowers in the Heisman conversation

Georgia’s All-American tight end Brock Bowers had eight catches for 157 yards and a touchdown.

His catch over the middle from Beck on the 40-yard score was hauled in at the 26. The junior from Napa, Calif, fond his way to the end zone even with two Auburn defenders touching him on the play after the catch.

Bowers has a Mackey Award. It's time for him to get into the conversation for the Heisman Trophy.

He had four catches of 28 or more yards in the second half.

Carson Beck, offense overcome struggles

Auburn legend Cam Newton was on hand. So was Ricardo Louis who had that game-winning touchdown in 2013 against Georgia.

It was a hostile environment for Carson Beck’s first career road start.

It didn’t go great to start, but Beck finished 23 of 33 for 313 yards with a TD and interception.

Georgia failed to score in the first quarter. It now has 17 first quarter points in five games.

Beck missed what likely would have been a touchdown when he overthrew tight end Oscar Delp. On the next play, his pass was picked off by Jaylin Simpson who won a tussle for the ball with receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

Beck settled down and led a 56-yard touchdown drive capped by a 2-yard Daijun Edwards score. Peyton Woodring’s 37-yard field goal tied the game at 10.

A Beck completion to Delp turned into a fumble on the first play of the second half when Delp fought for extra yards. Beck led a 98-yard scoring drive to tie the game with a 13-yard Edwards touchdown.

Tigers gash Georgia football defense on the ground

Auburn finished with just 200 total yards and in a 27-10 loss to Texas A&M a week earlier.

The Tigers put up 173 in the first half Saturday with 145 on the ground.

Georgia surrendered 219 rushing yards, the first time an opponent had hit that mark since LSU ran for 275 in 2018

Auburn hadn’t rushed for more than 93 yards the last four games against Georgia. This was its most against the Bulldogs since the 40-17 win in 2017 here.

The Bulldogs had all kind of trouble containing Auburn on outside runs.

Quarterback Payton Thorne went 61 yards on a read option when Georgia lost contain. The Michigan State transfer’s previous longest career rush was 38. Georgia gave up six runs of 9 yards or more to Thorne and Ashford.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football, Brock Bowers too much for upset-minded Auburn