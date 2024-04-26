Brock Bowers would have been in consideration for Saints at No. 14

Few prospects in the 2024 NFL draft caused more discussion among New Orleans Saints fans than Brock Bowers. The Georgia Bulldogs tight end is a phenomenal pass catcher, and it was fun to envision him bringing those skills to New Orleans.

It just wasn’t meant to be. The Las Vegas Raiders picked Bowers at No. 13, one spot ahead of the Saints, making New Orleans’ decision easier. But it was a near thing. If Bowers had lasted one more pick, it would’ve led to a debate in the war room. Just ask Dennis Allen.

“Brock Bowers was in consideration for us. And that he got all the way to, pick 13, wasn’t it, right? So, I mean, certainly there was some discussion going on,” Allen said during his press conference after Round 1. Bowers caught 175 passes for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns in just three years at Georgia. Neither Juwan Johnson nor Foster Moreau made a big impact in the passing game for the Saints last year.

Instead, Bowers is going to Las Vegas, and Taliese Fuaga is coming to New Orleans. The Saints will be set at right tackle. It’s just tempting to think about where things would stand if they had landed such a unique pass-catching threat at tight end.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire