Should Brock Bowers be on the Colts’ radar for 2024?

The 2024 NFL draft is barely in the thoughts of the Indianapolis Colts organization as they prepare for the first season of head coach Shane Steichen and quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Getting Richardson as much help as possible will be key for his development, and Pro Football Focus suggested keeping an eye on Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who is expected to be one of the top prospects in the 2024 class.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS Potential 2024 needs: TE, EDGE, CB

Player to watch: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia New head coach Shane Steichen is going to want to build around the running game and create easy throws for Anthony Richardson. Marvin Harrison Jr. could be an option here, but they have a bigger need at tight end where their current group includes Jelani Woods, Mo Alie-Cox, and fifth-round rookie Will Mallory. Bowers is arguably the best tight end prospect in the PFF era. He’s posted two consecutive 90-plus-graded seasons and has been the best offensive player for the two-time defending champion Bulldogs. Bowers is an elite receiver with explosive speed at the position while also serving as a solid run blocker. Shane Steichen has experience coaching a similar tight end in Dallas Goedert. Bowers could be even better.

It will be interesting to see how we feel about the team’s needs after the 2023 season concludes. Regardless, there’s a good chance fans and analysts will be wanting more support around Richardson in the passing game.

Bowers will be a true junior going into the 2023 season, and he’s had a prolific career as a receiving tight end at Georgia. As a true freshman, Bowers posted 56 receptions for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Year.

He followed that up with 63 receptions for 942 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022 while being named to the All-SEC team for the second year in a row.

Bowers is already considered a first-round prospect, but he can help his draft stock even more by continuing to improve in 2023.

As to whether the Colts should draft him, it’s far too early to tell. However, his profile looks like a player they could consider depending on where they sit in the 2024 draft order.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire