Brock Bowers with another TD, climbs up Georgia football career receiving lists

There isn’t much that Georgia football tight end Brock Bowers has done in his Bulldog career that fans haven’t seen. That doesn’t mean that they don’t appreciate watching what seem sure to be his final college season.

Bowers had five catches for 87 yards including a 41-yard touchdown in the first half Saturday against UAB that put the Bulldogs up 21-7 in the second quarter.

The Napa, Calif. native hauled in a throw from Carson Beck on a wheel route and broke a tackle at the 20-yad line and then ran by another UAB defender who fell down for the score.

More: Georgia football vs. UAB: Live updates for Bulldogs vs. Blazers

More: Three things to know about Georgia football walk-on running back Cash Jones

Bowers finished the first half with 6 catches for 97 yards.

The All-American tight end has 2,056 yards receiving.

That puts him fifth on the Georgia career list behind only Terrence Edwards (3,093), Fred Gibson (2,844), A.J. Green (2,619) and Tavarres King (2,602).

Bowers has 21 career receiving touchdowns, which is tied with King. The only players ahead of him are Edwards with 30 and Green with 23.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Brock Bowers ignites Georgia football, climbs career lists