Brock Bowers 2024 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about Jets' potential target

With the Jets currently scheduled to pick 10th overall in the 2024 draft, let's take a look at one prospect who may be a target: Georgia Tight End Brock Bowers.

By The Numbers

- Height: 6-foot-3

- Weight: 243 pounds

- 40-Yard Dash: Estimated 4.5 seconds (opted not to work out at the combine and will run at his pro day instead)

- Vertical: TBD

- Bench: TBD

- Broad Jump: TBD

- 2023 Stats (10 games played): 56 catches, 714 yards, six touchdown catches plus 28 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Prospect Overview

NFL.com: Bowers is the perfect match for a creative play-caller. Georgia uses him in a variety of roles. At times, he's a vertical weapon who generates chunk plays on go routes and corner routes. At other times, he's a menace in the TE screen game. The Bulldogs feed him the ball on tunnel screens, and when he has a runway and some blockers, he can rack up big yardage after the catch.

Bleacher Report: As a blocker, Bowers' frame alone limits his potential, but he's feisty. Bowers works his tail off in the run game. Bigger, stronger ends can still overwhelm him, but he makes them work for it. Bowers is far more useful as an on-the-move blocker out in space or at the second level.

Bowers isn't exactly built like a traditional Y tight end, but that's OK. Everything he offers athletically more than makes up for lack of ideal size. Bowers is a truly special player with the ball in his hands who can instantly transform any passing game.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Ole Miss. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Why Brock Bowers makes sense for the Jets

When Robert Saleh became head coach of the Jets, he looked to introduce similar offensive philosophies to the ones the 49ers had used while he was their defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020. Obviously one key element of that offense was George Kittle, who is a player to whom Bowers has been compared.

In fact, Bowers’ versatility could also bring elements of Kyle Juszczyk’s game to the Jets, thereby potentially providing them with another dimension that the 49ers had when Saleh was coaching there but the Jets continue to lack.

With CJ Uzomah expected to be a cap casualty, the Jets may see Bowers as a player whose abilities will complement those of current starting tight end Tyler Conklin rather than just duplicating his role. So, the Jets could view him as someone who would make a big impact as one of Aaron Rodgers’ new targets. Bowers was even asked if he’d like to play with Rodgers at his combine presser and said it would be “sweet.”

Bowers’ production has been consistently solid despite the fact that Georgia won many of their games with him in the line-up in blowout fashion, so he was regularly on the sideline for much of the season half. He has produced against top teams and in matchups with legitimate NFL-level talent so the expectation is that he can come into the league and make an immediate impact with his ultimate upside being one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

The main knock on Bowers is that he lacks ideal size, but when you watch his tape he gives a great effort and makes positive contributions as a blocker, so he’s far from a one-dimensional player.

It could be in the red zone where he would help a team like the Jet most of all. The Jets had one of the worst red zone offenses in the NFL last year, whereas Bowers had 31 total touchdowns in three seasons with the Bulldogs. However, it’s after the catch where Bowers really sets himself apart, battling for every yard and regularly turning short passes into big plays.

The Jets have the 10th overall pick and that seems to be the kind of spot at which most analysts expect Bowers to be selected. Of course, most analysts expect the Jets to go for an offensive lineman with their first pick, but it’s possible they’ll already have addressed that need by loading up on linemen in free agency and enabling them to select the best player available.

NFL Comparison

NFL.com: George Kittle