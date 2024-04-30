Brock Boeser tallies Vancouver's first playoff hat trick since 1996

Apr. 29—GRAND FORKS — The Vancouver Canucks were trailing by two goals with less than three minutes left Sunday.

Brock Boeser changed the series.

The former UND star scored back-to-back goals with the goalie pulled — finishing off his first playoff hat trick — before the Canucks won 4-3 in overtime to take a 3-1 series lead against the Nashville Predators.

It was the first playoff hat trick by a Canuck since Trevor Linden in 1996.

The last UND player to tally a hat trick in the playoffs was T.J. Oshie for the Washington Capitals in 2016 — exactly eight years to the day.

The only other UND players to tally a hat trick in the Stanley Cup Playoffs are Jonathan Toews in 2010 and Tony Hrkac in 1988.

Boeser has four goals and five points in this year's playoffs.

Game 5 is set for 9 p.m. Tuesday in Vancouver.

Boeser started the scoring Sunday with a wrist shot from the left circle early in the first.

Then, he provided dramatic moments late in the game.

He pulled the Canucks within one goal by finishing from the right side of the crease with 2:49 left. Elias Lindholm set the play up with a cross-crease feed.

Then, with less than 10 seconds left, he put home a rebound from the other side of the crease to tie it.

Lindholm won it in overtime.

Brock Boeser, April 28, 2024 (Vancouver vs. Nashville)

T.J. Oshie, April 28, 2016 (Washington vs. Pittsburgh)

Jonathan Toews, May 7, 2010 (Chicago vs. Vancouver)

Tony Hrkac, April 10, 1988 (St. Louis vs. Chicago)