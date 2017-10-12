Brock Boeser to make season debut for Canucks vs. Jets

After being a spectator for the first two games, Brock Boeser will make his season debut for the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

That’s according to head coach Travis Green ahead of tonight’s contest with the Winnipeg Jets. He added that Alex Burmistrov will sit this one out.

Boeser made the team out of training camp but was a healthy scratch for the home opener versus Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers — a decision from Green that was unpopular with those keen on seeing one of the organization’s most promising prospects in action at the NHL level.

A first round selection of the Canucks in 2015, Boeser attended the University of North Dakota for two years, enjoying a stellar freshman campaign with 27 goals and 60 points. A wrist injury hampered his sophomore year, although he still produced at just over a point per game pace.

Scoring was a major issue for the Canucks the past two years. The organization made a number of moves this summer to try to address that problem, but it could still be a concern as this season progresses.

Boeser, 20, has shown flashes of his skill and potent shot since breaking into the league last spring. He enjoyed a promising start to his Canucks career, playing in nine games with four goals and five points late last season.

