Brock bats come alive in sweep of Clyde

May 13—The Brock Eagles put up 13 runs on 13 hits to eliminate the Clyde Bulldogs Saturday in a 2-0 area sweep.

Brock put up six runs to open the third, with Hunter Martin scoring first courtesy of a Jesse Rusinek triple to centerfield. Rusinek scored on the next at-bat by Carson Lightfoot, who singled to right.

Lightfoot, Cam Harris, Sawyer Strosnider and Cooper Massey for also cross homeplate as the Brock batters put on a show.

Clyde battled back in the bottom frame, cutting the lead to a run before Cole Stanley got a strikeout to end the third.

Undaunted, the Eagles returned fire, scoring six more runs in the top of the fourth.

Massey and Hudson Davis each tallied RBIs in the inning, as the majority of runs came via Eagle batters' patience at the plate, drawing walks with the bases loaded several times. After four, Brock led 12-5.

Jake Windle added a little insurance in the top of the fifth, with a line drive to center scoring Harris and pushing the lead to eight runs.

Clyde would make a late push in the sixth inning by adding a run, but Brock put the defensive clamps on the rest of the way.

Game 1, played Friday at Weatherford College, was much tighter, as the Eagles edged the Bulldogs with a 3-2 victory.

Clyde led by a run after four innings, 2-1, but Brock battled back in the bottom of the fifth.

Strosnider's bomb over the rightfield wall scored Lightfoot and the Eagles took the lead for good.

Pitching was a factor, with Evan O'Connor picking up the win in four innings of work, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out eight.

Brock (28-2) advances to the regional quarterfinals, where the Eagles will collide with Holliday in a best-of-three series in Graham.

Game 1 is set for 4 p.m. Thursday, Game 2 Friday at 7 p.m. and Game 3, if necessary, at 2 p.m. on Saturday.