Brobbey set to miss Dutch clash with Poland due to injury

(L-R) Netherlands' Xavi Simons, Donyell Malen and Brian Brobbey take part in a training session for the team at the AOK Stadium ahead of the 2024 European Football Championship in Germany. Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

The Netherlands will almost certainly have to do without forward Brian Brobbey in their first European Championship match against Poland on Sunday.

The Ajax Amsterdam attacker, 22, is still struggling with muscle problems and was again only able to work individually during the final training session in Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Coach Ronald Koeman had all other 25 players at his disposal. The 1988 European champions have already had to cope with the injury withdrawals of Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners.

After training, the Dutch team will be travel to match venue Hamburg by coach. France and Austria are also in Euro 2024 Group D.