Broady to miss Nottingham Open after bizarre accident

Liam Broady reached a career-high ranking of 93 in 2023 [Getty Images]

Britain's Liam Broady will miss the Nottingham Open after hitting his head on a car boot, but compatriot Cameron Norrie will feature as a wildcard.

Broady, 30, has not played competitively since suffering an ankle injury in March and was hoping to return in the East Midlands.

The world number 145 has been forced to halt those plans, though, after suffering a concussion.

"Was on track for next week but I hit my head on my car boot on Sunday evening quite hard," Broady posted on X.

"Tried to practise yesterday and got a pretty bad migraine. Turns out I have a concussion! So won’t be ready for Nottingham."

Stockport-born Broady will now look to the Challenger Tour event in Ilkley, beginning on 17 June, as he looks to build his fitness before Wimbledon starts on 1 July.

British number one Norrie, who fell to a first-round defeat at the French Open, will be in Nottingham when the tournament starts on Saturday.

Norrie, a 2022 Wimbledon semi-finalist, will play at second-tier Challenger level for the first time since 2020 and joins fellow Briton Dan Evans in the main draw.

At 33rd, he is the highest-ranked player in the draw.

“The grass court season is one of my favourite times of the year and I can't wait to get started at the Rothesay Open Nottingham," Norrie said.

"It’s always special to play in front of your home crowd."

Norrie is attempting to become the fourth British man to win the Nottingham Open title after Greg Rusedski in 1997 and 2003, Evans in 2019 and 2022 and Andy Murray in 2023.

Briton Emma Raducanu features in the women's draw after opting to skip the French Open to focus on preparations for the grass-court season, which she missed last season following surgery on both wrists and one ankle.