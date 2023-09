Broadway in the Basin presents The Book of Mormon

Sep. 2—Broadway in the Basin will present The Book of Mormon on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland.

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will start at 7:30 p.m. at both showings.

Tickets start at $59.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/4rb65vf6.