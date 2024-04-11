Broadmoor Bobcats vs. coaches charity game April 15 at Mentor High School

Apr. 10—The Broadmoor Bobcats are back for another season-ending marquee event.

On April 15 at 7 p.m. at Mentor High School, the basketball team from Broadmoor — the Lake County Board of Developmental Disabilities Deepwood facility in Mentor — takes on area coaches in a charity event that has been an annual area event going on 35 years.

The game was the vision of Ann Vespa, who served as longtime Bobcats coach but has since retired and handed over responsibilities to Sara Jones.

"Ann Vespa initiated this program and it is a privilege to continue and build upon what she started," said Jones, an adapted physical education specialist at Broadmoor. "The Broadmoor basketball program is a wonderful way for students of all abilities to come together in an inclusive setting to demonstrate their skill, socialize, communicate and create friendships."

Doors at Mentor High open at 6 p.m. for the event, which will feature in-game entertainment, a bake sale, merchandise sale, a 50/50 raffle, area schools' mascots and cheer sections and teams.

The Bobcats have played 18 games this season against longtime area rivals, including the likes of Kirtland and a new opponent in Euclid.

New coaches have been recruited to play in the game, including Myndi Allen, the junior varsity head girls basketball coach at Perry and the school's assistant athletic director.

"It's amazing how things come full circle," said Allen. "I remember the time my son Jacob played the Broadmoor Bobcats when he was on the varsity basketball team. Watching the game was so uplifting. Seeing the interactions on the court and how players assisted other players planted a smile on my face the entire time."

During the season, opposing teams travel to Broadmoor to play in the Bobcats' gymnasium, which is set up with three hoops of varying size to align to height and ability. At times, visiting athletes will play on the Bobcats team and assist some of the students moves up and down the court. After the game, the visiting team learns about the Lake County Board of Developmental Disabilities/Deepwood and Broadmoor School and mingle during lunch.

The end of the season culminates with the charity game vs. area coaches.

Broadmoor Bobcats vs. Coaches

What: Charity game

When: 7 p.m., April 15

Where: Mentor High School