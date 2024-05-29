Broadhurst makes Olympic qualifier quarter-finals

Amy Broadhurst is aiming to compete in the Olympic Games for the first time [Getty Images]

Great Britain's Amy Broadhurst made it two wins from two bouts at the Olympic qualifier in Thailand after defeating Terris Smith to make the 60kg division quarter-finals.

The Dundalk fighter secured a unanimous 5-0 win over her Canadian opponent on Wednesday.

It's the 27-year-old's debut tournament for Great Britain following her switch from Ireland.

Broadhurst, who won World, European and Commonwealth Games titles two years ago, switched to Britain in March after not being selected in the Ireland team for the final qualifier in Bangkok.

Three places at the Paris Games are up for grabs in her division so Broadhurst needs to make the final in Thailand or win a box-off for third place to qualify for her first Olympics.

"We're halfway there - two more to go," Broadhurst told GB Boxing after her victory.

"It probably wasn't my best performance but I still got the win and I got it comfortable as well so it says something that even when I’m not at my best, I'm hard to beat."

Broadhurst, who holds a British passport as her father was born in England, also had a unanimous 5-0 win in her opener against Spain's Sheila Martinez.