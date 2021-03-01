Broadcasting legend and former Pro Bowler Irv Cross dies at 81

Irv Cross, a former NFL defensive back who became one of the cornerstones of The NFL Today in the 1970s, has died. He was 81.

The Eagles announced his passing on Sunday night.

Cross played for the Eagles from 1961 through 1965, and again in 1969. He spent 1966 through 1968 with the Rams. Cross was a two-time Pro Bowler, in 1964 and 1965.

After his playing career ended, Cross became a broadcaster with CBS in 1971. Cross formed part of the legendary team that launched The NFL Today in 1975. The show became appointment viewing, with Cross joined by Brent Musburger and, eventually, Phyllis George and Jimmy “The Greek” Snyder.

Cross worked on The NFL Today from 1975 through 1989. He received the Hall of Fame’s Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2009.

We extend our condolences to Irv’s family, friends, and colleagues.

