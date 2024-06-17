Broadcaster Rosenthal joins Northampton board

Jim Rosenthal has worked in broadcasting for more than 50 years [Getty Images]

Sports broadcaster Jim Rosenthal has joined the board of directors at League One club Northampton Town.

The 76-year-old began his career in radio at the BBC in the early 1970s before moving across to ITV, for whom he covered football and rugby World Cups, Formula 1, boxing and other sports.

Rosenthal has also worked for Channel 5, MUTV (Manchester United Television) and Amazon, and twice been named Sports Broadcaster of The Year.

"He has been a regular at our games over the last few years and it makes sense to welcome Jim to the club in an official capacity," said Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas.

"He is one of the most respected men in sport and is very, very well connected across both the sports and media industries. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience that we can lean on and input that we can benefit from."

Rosenthal was previously on the board at Oxford United, where Thomas was also chairman, prior to resigning in 2012.

He is the second new face on the board at Sixfields after Jersey-based businessman Nigel Le Quesne acquired a 25% stake in the holding company that owns the club in April.

"I have been hugely impressed with the work in the community, and the support and dedication of the fans," Rosenthal said.

"The development of the new East Stand is a positive and a concrete sign that this club is moving forward and I am delighted to play my part in helping with that."

Northampton finished 14th in League One last season, following promotion in 2022-23.