Broadcast team announced for Week 2 Vikings vs Eagles

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night at a special kickoff time of 7:30 central time.

Similar to prior years, the league has one week where they have a double header on Monday night but this year provided two changes.

Instead of having the games on week one where they have a high rating anyway due to the excitement of football being back, they moved it to week two where that initial wave is lessened.

The other change is that instead of having games go back-to-back, they will be running concurrently with the Titans vs Bills kicking off at 6:15 central time.

With there being two Monday night games, there was some worry that the Vikings and Eagles wouldn’t be getting the top broadcast crew in Joe Buck and Troy Aikman but they are getting just that.

Monday Night Football, ESPN on ABC broadcast crew for Week 2 #Eagles-Vikings: Joe Buck (play-by-play)

Troy Aikman (analyst)

Lisa Salters (sideline) — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) September 14, 2022

Buck has been public enemy number one at times for Vikings fans but long gone are the days of the Randy Moss moon call. His call off the Minneapolis Miracle will forever be one of the best in the history of football.

Get excited for Monday night Vikings fans.

