Broadcast info for Sunday’s Lakers vs. Hornets summer league game

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Summer League on Sunday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Lakers finally got a victory in summer league play on Friday versus the Golden State Warriors, 103-96. In that contest, Max Christie continued his excellent play with 22 points on just 11 shot attempts, while forward Cole Swider kept hitting from 3-point range.

Sunday’s contest will give Los Angeles fans an opportunity to watch Brandon Miller, who was the No. 2 pick in last month’s draft. The 6-foot-9 forward has struggled thus far in summer league play, but he showed a bit of spark on Friday with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.

How to watch

Date: July 9, 2023

Time: 1 p.m. Pacific time

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nev.

TV Channel: ESPN2

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire