Reuters

Amid the desperate mission to evacuate Afghans to Britain after the Taliban's capture of Kabul, the British defence minister has become embroiled in a bitter row over the plight of a former soldier and his animal rescue charity. Former Royal Marine Paul 'Pen' Farthing has been seeking to leave Afghanistan with the staff of his Nowzad charity and the scores of dogs and cats for which they cared. Their case has become a major story in Britain, whose public is renowned for their love of animals, and led to regular questions for senior ministers, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.