Broadcast Map for Sunday: Who to watch after Vikings vs Saints
The Minnesota Vikings take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday morning and in doing so, they will be the only broadcast in their timeslot.
The game will be broadcast on NFL Network at 8:30 pm central and will be available for the entire nation to watch.
After the game, there will be two time slots where Vikings fans will be able to enjoy football after the game ends.
Here is who Vikings fans will be able to watch on Sunday afternoon.
Noon on CBS
Red: Buffalo @ Baltimore
Blue: NY Jets @ Pittsburgh
Green: LA Chargers @ Houston
Yellow: Jacksonville @ Philadelphia
Orange: Cleveland @ Atlanta
Fox single game coverage
Red: Washington @ Dallas
Blue: Chicago @ NY Giants
Yellow: Seattle @ Detroit
Brown: Tennessee @ Indianapolis
Arizona @ Carolina (LATE)
CBS late
Red: New England @ Green Bay
Denver @ Las Vegas