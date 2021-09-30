Here’s the broadcast map for Rams vs. Cardinals in Week 4

In their first three games of the season, the Rams have played one in prime time on Sunday Night Football, one in the early 1 p.m. ET window and one at 4:25 p.m. ET. Their prime-time game against the Bears and this past weekend’s matchup with the Bucs were both broadcast to massive audiences, but not many people will get Rams-Cardinals in Week 4.

According to the broadcast map from 506 Sports, the game will be on FOX in select areas of the country such as Southern California, Arizona, Nashville, Kansas City and Minnesota, among others. Check the map below to see if you’re in the yellow area where the game will be on TV.

It’ll be Chris Myers and Daryl Johnston on the call this weekend. It’s somewhat surprising that the game is only being carried in such a small portion of the country considering both teams are 3-0.

Fortunately, the Rams will be back in prime time in Week 5 when they take on the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.