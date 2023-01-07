Here’s the broadcast map for Dolphins vs. Jets in Week 18

The Miami Dolphins’ Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium is limited to a portion of viewers in the United States this weekend.

With this being the regular-season finale, Miami must win and get some help from the Buffalo Bills if they want to make the playoffs after a five-game losing skid. However, they’ll have to do so with seventh-round pick Skylar Thomspon at the helm with Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol and Teddy Bridgewater dealing with a pinkie injury.

New York will also be leaning on a backup quarterback in veteran Joe Flacco with Mike White out with a rib injury and Zach Wilson essentially being benched for poor performance. The Jets have already been eliminated, but they could try and stop Miami from making it for the first time since 2016.

Here’s where you’ll be able to catch this week’s action:

The Dolphins kick off against the Jets at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday on Fox. Joe Davis will have the call with Daryl Johnston providing color commentary and Pam Oliver on the sideline.

