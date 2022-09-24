Here’s the broadcast map for Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 3

The Miami Dolphins’ Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium is limited to only a portion of viewers in the United States this weekend.

Mike McDaniel’s team enters this week having completed a comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. Miami’s defense was worrisome for most of the game, giving up 38 points, but they also made two big fourth-down stops. At the same time, Tua Tagovailoa’s unit looked to find their groove, scoring five touchdowns in their last six drives.

For the Bills, they defeated the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, winning so easily that Josh Allen got to sit for the entire fourth quarter. Both sides of the ball have been incredible for Buffalo to start the year, but injury questions on the defense may have opened up some belief for Dolphins fans.

This game will be made available in parts of Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Wyoming.

The Dolphins kick off against the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. on Sunday on CBS. Kevin Harlen will have the call with Trent Green providing color commentary and Melanie Collins on the sideline.

