Here’s the broadcast map for Dolphins vs. Bears in Week 9

The Miami Dolphins’ Week 9 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field is limited to only a portion of viewers in the United States this weekend.

Miami has won five games this season, but they have yet to find consistency on both sides of the ball. Injuries, turnovers and penalties have kept them from running away with games. With Bradley Chubb joining an impressive defensive front, Josh Boyer’s defense may be able to return to their 2021 ways.

Justin Fields got the gift of a young playmaker at the deadline, as the Bears traded for wide receiver Chase Claypool. The former Steeler should help Chicago find out what they have at quarterback because Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus and company are still trying to build a roster that can be competitive in the future.

This game will be made available in parts of Florida, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Missouri, Minnesota and North Dakota.

The Dolphins kick off against the Bears at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday on CBS. Kevin Harlan will have the call with Trent Green providing color commentary.

