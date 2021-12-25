Here’s the broadcast map for Bears vs. Seahawks in Week 16

The Chicago Bears will face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to snap their three-game losing streak against a struggling Seattle team.

But there’s not a lot of confidence in the Bears as it’ll be third-string quarterback Nick Foles getting the nod as Justin Fields and Andy Dalton battle injuries.

Will the Bears be on in your part of the country?

If you live in the green area of the map, you’ll be able to watch Bears-Seahawks locally at 3:05 p.m. CT on FOX (via 506sports.com).

Most of the country will get the early slate of games on FOX with the Bears-Seahawks being the lone late game. Viewers can watch the Rams-Vikings (red), Giants-Eagles (blue), Bucs-Panthers (yellow) and Lions-Falcons (orange).

Aaron Goldsmith and Aqib Talib will be on the Bears-Seahawks call for FOX.

The Bears and Seahawks kick things off Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CT on FOX.

