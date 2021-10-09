Here’s the broadcast map for Bears vs. Raiders in Week 5

The Chicago Bears will face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, where Chicago will be looking to pull off an upset for their first road win of the season.

The Bears are coming off a 24-14 win over the Lions, where the offense looked the best it has all season with rookie quarterback Justin Fields, running back David Montgomery and new play caller Bill Lazor. While Chicago will be without Montgomery for the next 4-5 weeks, Damien Williams has the experience to step into his role.

While the Bears defense was far from perfect, as they allowed Detroit to march all over them, they came up with some big stops, including on fourth down. They had two takeaways and sacked Jared Goff four times.

Now, Chicago kicks off a difficult six-game stretch on the road in Las Vegas, where they could really use a win.

Will the Bears be on in your part of the country?

If you live in the dark blue area of the map, you’ll be able to watch Bears-Raiders locally at 3:05 p.m. CT on CBS (via 506sports.com).

Most of the country will get the Dolphins-Buccaneers game (red). Others will get Saints-Washington (yellow), Patriots-Texans (orange) and Titans-Jaguars (light blue) as part of the early slate of FOX games.

As for the late games, most of the country will get the Bears-Raiders game (red) while others will get Browns-Chargers (green).

Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will be on the Bears-Raiders call for CBS.

The Bears and Raiders kick things off Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CT on CBS.

