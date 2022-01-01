Here’s the broadcast map for Bears vs. Giants in Week 17

The Chicago Bears will host the New York Giants on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to start the new year off with a victory.

The good news is the Bears will be facing a team that might just be worse than them in the Giants, who will be bringing Mike Glennon to town. That’s right, that Glennon. Which means it’ll be Andy Dalton vs. Mike Glennon, exactly the thing to spice up an otherwise unattractive matchup.

At least outside linebacker Robert Quinn has the chance to break Richard Dent’s Bears single-season sack record, which gives fans something to look forward to.

Will the Bears be on in your part of the country?

If you live in the dark blue area of the map, you’ll be able to watch Bears-Giants locally at Noon CT on CBS (via 506sports.com).

Most of the country will get Chiefs-Bengals (red) as part of CBS’s early slate of games. Others will get Dolphins-Titans (yellow) or Jaguars-Patriots (orange).

Spero Dedes and Jay Feely will be on the Bears-Giants call for CBS.

The Bears and Giants kick things off Sunday at Noon CT on CBS.

