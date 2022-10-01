Broadcast map for Bears vs. Giants in Week 4

The Chicago Bears (2-1) will battle the New York Giants (2-1) on Sunday, where they’re looking to win their second consecutive game.

The Bears and Giants are two similar teams both in a good position to shock people at 3-1. Both teams have a top-five rushing attack, are allowing less than 20 points per game and less-than-stellar quarterback play.

But will the Bears be on in your part of the country?

If you live in the blue area of the map, you’ll be able to watch Bears-Giants locally at Noon CT on FOX (via 506sports.com).

The rest of the country will get Commanders-Cowboys (red), Seahawks-Lions (yellow) and Titans-Colts (orange) as part of FOX’s early slate of games.

Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston will be on the Bears-Giants call for FOX.

The Bears and Giants kick things off Sunday at Noon CT on FOX.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire