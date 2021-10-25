Broadcast info and kickoff time announced for Florida at South Carolina

After Florida takes on Georgia, the Gators will head to South Carolina to face the Gamecocks. The game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. EDT on November 6 and will broadcast on the SEC Network, according to an announcement by the Southeastern Conference.

The Gators are 2-1 at night this season with wins over Florida Atlantic and Tennessee and a loss at Kentucky. The crowd noise was a factor in Lexington but it will be tough for South Carolina to create a similar atmosphere. The Gamecocks are on a bye this week, though, so they will at least be fresh and healthy.

CBS exercised an option on three SEC games for that week, but none involve Florida. After key losses earlier in the year, Florida is out of the Top 25 and doesn’t have the national interest it would have had it been victorious against LSU and Kentucky.

Florida closes things out against Samford, Missouri and Florida State, none of which have a listed start time or broadcast partner yet.

Full SEC Schedule November 6, 2021

Liberty at Ole Miss, Noon ET on SEC Network

LSU at Alabama, Noon ET on ESPN or 3:30 pm ET on CBS or 7 pm ET on ESPN*

Missouri at Georgia, Noon ET on ESPN or 3:30 pm ET on CBS or 7 pm ET on ESPN*

Auburn at Texas A&M, Noon ET on ESPN or 3:30 pm ET on CBS or 7 pm ET on ESPN*

Mississippi State at Arkansas, 4 pm ET on SEC Network

Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 pm ET on ESPN2

Florida at South Carolina, 7:30 pm ET on SEC Network

*Game time and network to be determined after games of October 30

