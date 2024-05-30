Who will broadcast the 2024 Olympic Games in Ukraine?

The Olympic Games opening ceremony is set for July 26, with the competitions running from July 27 to August 11.

Ukraine's Suspilne Broadcasting announced it will be the Ukrainian carrier of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Ukraine.

Viewers will be able to watch the events on the Suspilne Sport channel and on local Suspilne channels (such as Suspilne Kyiv and Suspilne Chernihiv).

Broadcasts will also be available on the Suspilne Sport website, and fans can listen to matches of Ukraine's national team in the Olympic football tournament on Radio Promin.

The first broadcast from Paris 2024 will be the match between Ukraine's Olympic football team and Iraq scheduled for July 24, starting at 8:00 p.m.

The Paralympics will begin on August 28 and conclude on September 8.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine