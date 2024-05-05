Broad Street Run 2024: Excitement builds as runners prepare for unique Philly run

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - More than 40,000 runners from all over the country will cross the finish line Sunday morning and thousands more will line the streets to cheer them on as the 45th annual Broad Street Run prepares to take off.

The Philadelphia Convention Center is where thousands of runners have picked up their bibs for the big race. Jamier Hughes is running for the first time. "It makes me feel like when I was in college and I played basketball and preparing for a game like a day before. So, I do have a little jitters, but I’m excited! I’m ready to have fun and also compete!"

As runners prepare, the Burrell family came from Richmond, Virginia to cheer on their dad, who has quite a unique tradition.

"Every year, I dress up as a different basketball player and dribble the basketball during the race. So, this year, I’m going as Dennie Rodman," Rusty Burrell explained. "I had my hair colored this morning. I’ll try to make it green later. We are all looking forward to that!"

Over the years, he picked a superhero and Star Wars theme, as well. His kids absolutely love it.

"It’s really exciting to see my dad running a race!" daughter Maya exclaimed.

One mother and daughter will be lacing up their running shoes and say they are excited for the opportunity of the challenge of the run, as well as the bond they will forge as runners.

Ask any runner of the Broad Street run and they will say there is nothing like this race anywhere.

"A lot of energy and a lot of fan participation," Rusty described the run. "The crowd just goes wild all the way down. It’s really a great race. I run a lot of other races in other cities. It’s unique in Philly."

Those who are planning to attend will see there are many things happening in Philadelphia. SEPTA is offering free rides on the Broad Street Line to all registered runners. To gain access, you must have an official race bib with a competitor number. More information can be found at SEPTA's website.