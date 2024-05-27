'Broad consensus across club that Maresca is right choice'

[Getty Images]

Chelsea have pursued the appointment of Enzo Maresca with real conviction and are determined to agree a compensation package in the coming days.

The Italian, 44, was chosen primarily by sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart from a four-man shortlist in the last week.

Co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali has also been in London and is the key figure from the ownership across the potential appointment.

The decision was made through a combination of data, interviews and due diligence background checks.

There’s a belief he will fit the club's structure and Chelsea were impressed with his prior knowledge of the squad.

His background working as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City was also viewed positively, with members of the board impressed with the rebuilding job Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal after leaving the Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea believe they are building an elite structure and hope that a hands-on, tactically proficient coach can get the best out of their expensively assembled squad.

There is broad consensus across the club that Maresca is the right choice, despite talks with Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna, Brentford’s Thomas Frank and former Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi.

Will you be pleased if Maresca is appointed? Tell us here