Brnovich pitches, Mundy homers to lead IronBirds past Asheville, 3-2

Jun. 19—The Aberdeen IronBirds (22-16) seemed to get back to their early season ways Friday and good pitching and timely hitting, led to an 3-2 win over host Asheville in High-A East play.

Starting pitcher Kyle Brnovich allowed a single hit over 5.1 innings to improve to 4-1. Brnovich walked one and struck out seven.

Three relievers closed out the win. Clayton McGinness (1.1 IP) allowed two hits, a walk and one run; Logan Gillaspie (1.1 IP) allowed a hit and walk, while striking out one; and Ryan Conroy (1 IP) allowed two hits and a run, while striking out one. It was Conroy's first save.

Offensively, Zach Watson walked and scored in the third inning, while JD Mundy added the big blow with a two-run home run in the fifth, his fourth in 11 games.

Mundy and Kyle Stowers both had two hits to lead the 'Birds. Andrew Daschbach added an RBI.

Aberdeen and Asheville will be back in action tonight at 6:05 p.m. and the series will wrap up Sunday with a 1:05 p.m. contest.

The IronBirds will be back in Aberdeen Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the Rome Braves.