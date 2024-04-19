Britton throws first perfect game of season; Northern beats Fort Hill; Pendleton holds off Moorefield

Apr. 19—LAVALE — After throwing five perfect games last season, Abi Britton threw her first of the 2024 season in No. 1 Allegany's 10-0 shutout in six innings over Mountain Ridge on Thursday at LaVale Lions Field.

Last season, Britton's five perfect games were one shy of the Maryland single-season record.

Britton started seven games entering Thursday, allowing one hit in five.

Morgantown recorded six hits off Britton on April 5.

Against the Miners (1-5, 1-1 WestMAC), Britton struck out 16 of the 18 batters she faced across six innings.

Britton hit a two-run home run in the second inning to make the score 7-0.

Mackenzie Monahan led the Campers (9-0, 3-0 WestMAC) with three hits.

Britton, Riley Gallagher and Kylie Hook each had two.

Gallagher and Britton each drove in two RBIs.

Allegany hosts Northern on Friday.

Mountain Ridge hosts Southern on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Northern 9, Fort Hill 3

ACCIDENT — Northern scored three runs in three separate innings of a win over Fort Hill on Thursday.

The Huskies (6-3, 2-2 WestMAC) scored in the first, fourth and sixth innings.

Bailey Champlin went the distance for Northern, allowing four hits, three runs and a walk with eight strikeouts.

She led the Huskies with two hits and two RBIs.

MaeLeigh Plummer went six innings for the Sentinels.

While she allowed nine runs, only three were earned as Fort Hill committed three errors.

She walked five and struck out four batters.

Paetyn Davis was one of four Sentinels with a hit, adding two RBIs.

Northern goes to East Hardy on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Fort Hill plays at Southern on Friday.

Pendleton County 4, Moorefield 3

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Moorefield scored one run in the fifth while Pendleton County scored two.

That was the difference in the Wildcats' win on Thursday.

The Yellow Jackets (11-7) scored one run in the third through fifth innings.

The Wildcats (14-3) scored two in the first and fifth innings.

Avery Townsend hit a triple to center to tie the game at 3 in the bottom of the fifth for Pendleton County.

A sacrifice fly the next at-bat by Jenna Smith scored the eventual winning run.

Susan Vincell went three innings for the Wildcats, allowing three hits, one unearned run and no walks.

Baylee Beachler got the win in four innings, allowing three hits, two unearned runs and a walk with six strikeouts.

Townsend led Pendleton County with two hits, an RBI and a stolen base.

Amber Williams took the loss in six innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs and no walks with seven strikeouts.

CiCi Kump led Moorefield with three hits and an RBI.

The Yellow Jackets host Tucker County for a doubleheader on Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m.