Britton no-hits Southern; Campers win; Petersburg, Moorefield fall; Rams over Falcons; Hampshire tops Northern

Apr. 25—OAKLAND — Abi Britton was an error away from a perfect game, but a 17-strikeout no-hitter was enough for No. 1 Allegany to defeat Southern, 3-0, on Thursday evening.

Allegany (13-0, 5-0 Western Maryland Athletic Conference) scored a run in the first inning on a wild pitch, one in the fifth on a Des Hilton single, and one in the sixth thanks to a Jordyn Sneathen RBI groundout.

Britton retired the first 11 Rams of the game before a two-out fly ball by Adeline Wilson was dropped by an Allegany outfielder in the fourth inning.

The Penn state signee struck out the next nine batters before second baseman Maylee Blank fielded a ground ball and made the throw to first base for the final out of the game.

Britton and Hilton had two hits apiece at the plate.

Bailey Schmidt threw a gem of her own to give Southern (9-6 overall, 3-3 WestMAC) a chance.

Schmidt went the distance, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts and a walk in seven innings pitched.

Allegany is at Northern (6-5) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Southern is at Meyersdale on Tuesday at 1:45 p.m.

No. 1 Allegany 12, Somerset 2

SOMERSET, Pa. — Mackenzie Monahan's six RBIs led top-ranked Allegany to a five-inning win over host Somerset Area on Wednesday.

Monahan went 3 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and a stolen base for the Campers.

Her long ball came in the fourth inning on a three-run shot to center that gave Allegany a 5-2 lead.

Abi Britton, Kylie Hook and Mykah Baker each had two hits.

Britton went deep in the fifth inning on a two-run shot to center.

Jordyn Sneathen went three innings, allowing four hits, one earned run and a walk.

Britton got the win in two shutout innings after striking out the side in order in the final two frames.

Pendleton County 4, No. 2 Petersburg 2

FRANKLIN, W.Va. — Susan Vincell and Baylee Beachler combined to allow two runs, leading Pendleton County to a win over No. 2 Petersburg on Wednesday.

Vincell earned the win for the Wildcats (15-3) and went five innings.

She allowed five hits, one run and three walks with five strikeouts.

Beachler pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit and one run with no walks and three punchouts.

Beachler and Jenna Smith each had a pair of hits.

Sam Colaw took the loss in six innings for the Vikings (19-7), allowing five hits, three earned runs and three walks with nine strikeouts.

Miley Tingler and Addison Kitzmiller recorded two hits each.

Petersburg was at No. 3 Keyser on Thursday night. The Vikings begin sectional play next week.

Strasburg 6, No. 4 Moorefield 0

STRASBURG, Va. — Three runs in two separate innings led Strasburg to a shutout win over No. 4 Moorefield on Wednesday.

Strasburg scored three runs in the first and sixth innings.

Hannah Merriner hit a two-run home run for the Rams in the sixth inning that made the score 5-0.

Ava Mayhew went the distance for Strasburg, allowing three hits and no walks with 15 strikeouts.

Amber Williams took the loss for the Yellow Jackets (13-8).

She allowed nine hits and three earned runs with a walk and three strikeouts.

Moorefield hosts Frankfort on Friday at 7 p.m.

Southern 11, Frankfort 6

OAKLAND — Frankfort outhit Southern 10-5, but the Rams defeated the Falcons on Wednesday.

The Falcons (9-14) committed four errors and of the 11 Southern runs, only six were earned against Frankfort's pitchers.

Adeline Wilson entered in the second inning and got the win in six innings for the Rams (9-5).

She allowed nine hits, four runs and two walks with five strikeouts.

She also led Southern with a double and a triple and three RBIs.

The Falcons used three pitchers who combined to allow five hits and seven walks with four strikeouts,

Avery Noel led Frankfort with three hits including a triple.

Adison Pritts and Raley Nestor each had a pair of hits.

Hampshire 9, Northern 6

ROMNEY, W.Va. — A five-run sixth inning led Hampshire to a win over Northern on Wednesday.

A hit batter with the bases loaded, a Hailee Jenkins two-run double and an Ava Call RBI single gave the Trojans (8-17) the lead.

Molly McVicker went the distance, allowing eight hits, three earned runs and two walks with three strikeouts.

Jenkins led Hampshire with three hits and two RBIs while Call added two hits and a pair of RBIs.

Kaitlyn Ferguson hit a three-run home run in the first inning that gave Hampshire a 4-3 lead.

Bailey Champlin went six innings for the Huskies (6-5), allowing six hits, four earned runs and three walks with 10 strikeouts.

Champlin, Demi Ross and Dakota Savage each had two hits.

Madysen Gilpen hit a solo home run in the third inning that gave Northern a 5-4 lead.

Hampshire hosts Keyser on Friday at 5 p.m. Northern is at Turkeyfoot on Friday at 4:30 p.m.