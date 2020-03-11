Britton Colquitt signed a one-year deal with the Vikings last September after being cut by the Browns and he’s not interested in heading anywhere else this season.

It doesn’t appear the Vikings are interested in parting ways with him either. Colquitt told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press that he expects to re-sign with the team before the start of free agency, but after the results of the players’ vote on the proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement has wrapped up.

Colquitt said that his agent has spoken to the team about a three-year deal with guaranteed money over the first two seasons. He’s not certain of the financial terms, but said they are within parameters that work for the team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“My agent came up with a deal that is not outlandish and crazy, but it also puts me in a category of what we feel like I’ve earned,” Colquitt said. “[The Vikings] haven’t given us an offer. They’ve just accepted the proposal and said, ‘You know, we think that’s a fair deal. We just have to figure out where we can make some space.'”

Colquitt was the Vikings’ fourth punter in as many years. He had a net average of 42.6 yards per kick last season.

Britton Colquitt expects to re-sign with Vikings originally appeared on Pro Football Talk