Brittney Sykes finishes through contact

The Mercury said it would work with Griner on a timetable to return.
Buescher led the final 54 laps on the way to his third career win.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
When you need to wake up to catch the 2023 Women's World Cup, where to watch and more.
Saddled with tumult and desperate for a win, the Norwegians banded together and showed how capable they can be with their backs against the wall.
That's great in training camp, when the record is 0-0 and emotion is counted like an asset in the win column. Of course, that can change quickly once the regular season kicks in.
After two uninspiring performances, Rapinoe admits the team is feeling some anxiety though it's nothing the USWNT hasn't overcome before.
Terence Crawford is the new king of the welterweight division after handing Errol Spence Jr. his first loss in a dominant performance to unify the belts at 147 pounds.
The Mets are exchanging a portion of their over-leveraged, right-now team for more fungible talent that might help them in 2024, 2025 and beyond.
Crawford is now the owner of all four titles, IBF-WBA-WBC-WBO, in a second weight class, the first time the feat has been accomplished in the four-belt era.
Griner and the Mercury, where she’s played since the franchise drafted her No. 1 in 2013, partnered with the Bring Our Families Home campaign, an organization that spreads awareness of those wrongfully detained overseas.
Jamaica's first World Cup victory and France's late goal over Brazil set up a must-win for Brazil to advance out of the group stage.
Australia's top player missed the host country's first two matches with a calf injury.
Why did Darnell Wright pass his conditioning test with flying colors? Maybe because he was aiming a little bit higher than he should have.
Check out our first batch of draft rankings for the fantasy football wide receivers of 2023!
We are hurtling toward peak fantasy football draft season, so there's no better time to start your draft prep with our rankings!
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football tight end rankings for 2023 draft season!
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.