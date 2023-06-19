Brittney Sykes feels right at home with Mystics and flourishes in role

WASHINGTON -- Eleven seconds. That's all it took for Brittney Sykes to record her first steal in Sunday's victory over the Chicago Sky. The guard's long arms were raised over her head and thwarted a Kahleah Copper entry pass on the game's first possession.

That's how many expected Sykes to have an impact with the Washington Mystics when she signed this past offseason. A three-time WNBA All-Defensive team member joining the best defense in the league, adding a missing element from the 2022 season: steals.

But what many didn't envision - and the Mystics' front office did - was how significant the 5-foot-9 guard would be to their offense. And that's not just attacking downhill with her speed and tenacity, but also how she has been shooting the three-ball, an element that had not been seen in her WNBA game before this year.

Beating Chicago 77-69, Sykes was by far the most efficient player on the roster (one that includes one of the most efficient players of all time, Elena Delle Donne). Sykes made her first six shots of the game, finishing six-for-eight in field goal attempts. That led to 16 points and she also added six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Her lone 3-point shot attempt, she made.

It was yet another night where Sykes filled up the stat sheet. She's become the team's best-performing guard this year, outperforming Ariel Atkins and Natasha Cloud so far.

"She's shot the ball pretty well from the perimeter, for the most part, through the season," head coach Eric Thibault said postgame. "I think she's back to finishing at the rim the way we expect and the way that we know she can. Just settling in- I don't want to speak for her, but sometimes when you're new and you feel like you have to make an impression on the group, you try to do everything.

"I think she's just letting the game come to her a little bit more, she's being aggressive when the opportunity is there and then she's just moving the ball and making plays for her teammates when that's the right play, so I think everybody can see now what she brings to the table."

She's posting several career highs 11 games into the year. Many of which are the 'hustle' statistics, rebounds (4.9 per game) and steals (2.2) that give the team extra possessions. But Sykes is also displaying the best 3-point shooting of her career. Shooting 35.1% from three at 3.4 attempts per game are both the best of her seven-year career.

That's not because she couldn't shoot the three prior to arriving in D.C. It's because the Mystics are allowing her to.

"I'm very thankful that I'm in a space where I have the confidence to shoot it and I have my teammates, I have my coaches that instill that confidence as well," Sykes told the media last week. "I don't look [to shoot threes] but to have that and not ask for it is amazing... I've been in situations my last six years where you can tell that I'm not shooting that three; not necessarily because I don't need to, but it wasn't a fluid thing for me, it was kind of rigid. So being here and knowing that I have the teammates that I have and they push me and I put my work in... but that confidence in them telling me when they were in the free agency like 'we know you can shoot the three, we want you to shoot the three,' that's huge for me, so it's just translated into the season."

The energy she has brought is infectious down the rest of the roster. She's already posted two five-steal games this season and is leading the team to an incredible start on the defensive end. Washington's defensive rating (92.1 entering Sunday) is even better than what the 2022 squad finished with (96.0) as the best defense in the league.

Many of those steals are leading to extra possessions - a point of emphasis this season - and over a fifth (21.6%) of all the team's points are coming off turnovers. Sunday's game was no exception scoring 26 points off of the Sky's 21 hiccups.

What makes her stand out more than many of her All-Defensive teammates is her willingness to put her body in harm's way.

She left Friday night's contest after getting poked in the eye. Two days later she's back on the court with goggles that her teammates have to remind her to put on in-between stoppages.

"Some of her falls, I don't know how she even got back up," Delle Donne said on Sunday. "She is fearless, she doesn't care if she gets hit, knocked around, that's the way she plays the game, with so much intensity and already ready for the next play somehow."

Sykes has come into Washington and fit right into what they need. Once the rest of the squad brings the consistency they've shown throughout their career, there's a lot of dynamism in this year's guard group that hasn't been seen for some time.