Brittney Sykes with a Buzzer Beater vs. Minnesota Lynx

Reuters

Japan stands ready to pump more money into the economy to ease the pain of a prolonged pandemic, the top government spokesman said on Sunday, nodding to growing political calls for additional stimulus to prop up growth. Less than two weeks before hosting the Olympics, Tokyo goes into its fourth COVID-19 state of emergency from Monday through Aug. 22, fuelling fears of extended pain for restaurants hit by shorter hours and a ban on alcohol consumption. "First of all we must proceed with anti-infection measures and vaccination in cooperation with the citizens, and provide support for businesses and people in need," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said in a debate programme on public broadcaster NHK.