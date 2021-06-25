Brittney Sykes with a Block vs. Washington Mystics
Brittney Sykes (Los Angeles Sparks) with a Block vs. Washington Mystics, 06/24/2021
Tina Charles (Washington Mystics) with an And One vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 06/24/2021
Derrius Guice had all of his domestic violence charges dropped, according to the Washington Post.
Former Washington running back Derrius Guice is no longer facing criminal domestic violence charges. Guice was arrested last August and charged with one felony count of strangulation and four misdemeanors after a series of incidents involving the same woman. He was waived by Washington shortly after news of the arrest came to light. The felony [more]
"How many times are we going to say it's not politics? Like, I think we all know that."
Satou Sabally scores 15 points to lead the Wings to a win over the Fever, 89-64.
Is there actually a UConn bias? We give it the 'ol college try to see.
The Chicago Sky forward spoke up in favor of her former Los Angeles Sparks teammate after she was left off of Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics.
Check out some of the top plays of Week 5 of Season 25.
Coming back from a long road trip, the Storm competed.
Tim Tebow isn't guaranteed anything after signing with the Jaguars.
Welcome back, Pat Patriot.
Scottie Pippen was brutally honest in his evaluation of some of the NBA's biggest names.
Check out the ceremonial weigh-in faceoffs ahead of Bellator 261 at Mohegan Sun.
Why did the Steelers opt for Turner over a decorated longtime starter?
This was the team that was laughed out of the bubble after blowing a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets, and somehow the L.A. Clippers are the most resilient team in the NBA playoffs a year later.
Tied home-and-home series will now be decided by extra time and penalty kicks instead of the controversial rule.
CeCe Telfer was the first openly transgender woman to win an NCAA title in 2019.
The R&A has been warned that there could be withdrawals from the 149th Open Championship because of the strict coronavirus protocols, with the governing body already receiving several angry emails since the players and their teams were informed of the regulations earlier this week. With the British major taking place at Royal St George’s in Kent in less than three weeks’ time, the pros have been shocked by the severity of the restrictions, with several having to cancel their planned accommodatio
Will the Montreal Canadiens secure a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals with a Game 6 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights?
Chris Paul and Devin Booker shot a combined 10-of-40 from the field in their loss to the Clippers in Game 3 on Thursday night.