Associated Press

Yvonne Anderson understood that making a WNBA roster as an undrafted rookie was going to be tough and getting that chance a decade after she left college would be even tougher. “If you don’t watch overseas basketball, if you’re not scouting specifically for me then you might not have heard of me before the Olympics,” Anderson said. “But, being seen in the United States and facing the United States and having, like, a good showing, it didn’t hurt at all.”